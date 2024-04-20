iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,666,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,588,852. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.