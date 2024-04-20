Powell Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,401,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 597,076 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,629,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 120,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 67,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,916,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,241. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

