Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. 4,812,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

