Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,947,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,098. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

