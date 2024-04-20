204 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.4 %

AMD traded down $8.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.64. The company had a trading volume of 71,618,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,647,340. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a PE ratio of 282.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day moving average of $148.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

