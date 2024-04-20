Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,932,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,797. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

