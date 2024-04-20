Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Raised by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $114.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,251,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.