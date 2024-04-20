Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VTI stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,386. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $367.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

