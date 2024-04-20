The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Boosted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. 21,207,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,594,415. The company has a market cap of $259.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.09.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

