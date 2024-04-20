Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,787,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,457. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.78. The stock has a market cap of $412.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

