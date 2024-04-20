Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 33,245 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $179.24. 646,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,134. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.39.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.