iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.