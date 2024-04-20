Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in DexCom by 16,943.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $130.71. 2,859,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.66. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

