Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $55.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,449,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $605.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.07. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.46%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

