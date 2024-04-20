Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.38. 9,121,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,042,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.55. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

