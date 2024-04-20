Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 483 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.99 on Friday, hitting $159.68. 10,497,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day moving average of $161.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

