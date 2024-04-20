Powell Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,001,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Block by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,514 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Block stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $70.42. 7,071,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

View Our Latest Report on SQ

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.