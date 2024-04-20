Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

