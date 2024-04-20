Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 463 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,263,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,318,000 after acquiring an additional 437,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.77.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $6.23 on Friday, reaching $531.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.22. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $539.11. The company has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

