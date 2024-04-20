Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,756,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

