Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 20,928 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 370,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 121,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,924,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,229,005. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

