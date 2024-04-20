Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 1,469 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.99. 459,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,481. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.74 and a 200-day moving average of $227.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

