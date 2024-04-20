Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Equifax worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Equifax by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.20. 2,083,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.21.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.35.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

