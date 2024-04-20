Powell Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,383. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Humacyte Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

