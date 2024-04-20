Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,845 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.00. 378,630 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

