Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 600,662 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 25,969.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 602,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,662 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 11.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $29,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 181,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 753,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,758,000 after acquiring an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 210,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 120,432 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:INDA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544,424 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

