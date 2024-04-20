Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,412,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $140,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,401,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 597,076 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 120,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 67,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. 16,916,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,589,241. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.