Signaturefd LLC Has $39.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.44% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $39,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.68. 287,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.38.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

