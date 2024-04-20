Moon Tropica (CAH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $69.39 Million

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Moon Tropica has a total market cap of $69.39 million and approximately $385,140.72 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moon Tropica token can now be bought for about $28.36 or 0.00043719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moon Tropica has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moon Tropica Token Profile

Moon Tropica’s launch date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official message board is blog.moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica.

Moon Tropica Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 24.32600643 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $340,833.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moon Tropica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moon Tropica using one of the exchanges listed above.

