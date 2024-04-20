QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.63. 10,292,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average of $142.66. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

