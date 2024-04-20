Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in PepsiCo by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,103,000 after purchasing an additional 281,302 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,636,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,704. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average is $167.45. The stock has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

