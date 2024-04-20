Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 354.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. 56,273,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,086,852. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.