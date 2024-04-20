The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,745,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

