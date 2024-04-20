Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,735,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,092. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

