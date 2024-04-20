Powell Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CQP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CQP. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 267,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.30% and a net margin of 44.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

