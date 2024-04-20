Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,220,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $134,341,000 after acquiring an additional 734,008 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,533,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,096. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $186.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

