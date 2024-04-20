Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $42.09. 22,325,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,630,883. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.