Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after buying an additional 2,294,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $100.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

