Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,081,569. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,489,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $73.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

