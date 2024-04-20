Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 131 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SouthState stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. 661,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,067. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

