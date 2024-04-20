Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 12,414 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 0.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 40,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,114,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.18. 313,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,022. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

