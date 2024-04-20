Powell Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.3 %

ALSN stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 816,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,876. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $63.65. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.