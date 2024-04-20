Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 1,847 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of CWI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 331,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

