WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $236,624.93 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 63.4% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00131448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001480 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

