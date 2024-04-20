Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,028,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 433,874 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.94. 2,264,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

