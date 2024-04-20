Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after acquiring an additional 640,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,661,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,434,000 after acquiring an additional 283,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,574,000 after acquiring an additional 581,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,939,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,906,000 after acquiring an additional 153,965 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. 486,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,394. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

