Financial Consulate Inc. Invests $12.96 Million in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 468,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,957,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 10.42% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,150,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,457,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,243,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. 664,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,202. The company has a market cap of $129.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

