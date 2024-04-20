Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.88. 8,251,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $315.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average is $112.85.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

