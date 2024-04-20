Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 2,421 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VTI traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,469,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,386. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

