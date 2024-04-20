International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.58. 3,037,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.91.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

